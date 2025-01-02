SA vs PAK Pitch Report: How will surface at Newlands in Cape Town play for South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY SA vs PAK 2nd Test Pitch Report: Newlands, Cape Town

SA vs PAK Pitch Report: South Africa will target a series when they host Pakistan in the second and last Test match at Newlands in Cape Town starting on January 3. South Africa secured a thrilling two-wicket win in the first Test in Centurion to take the lead in the two-match series.

The Proteas also secured the final spot in the World Test Championship 2025 (WTC) with their win in the last game. Temba Bavuma-led hosts have made 3 changes to their playing XI for the New Year's Test with Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka and Wiann Mulder replacing Corbing Bosch, Dane Paterson and Tony de Zorzi.

After a heartbreak in Centurion, Pakistan will look to avoid a series loss in the upcoming game. Shan Masood's side was impressive with a ball in the opening game but now needs a solid improvement from their batters to overcome South Africa in the second game.

SA vs PAK 2nd Test pitch report

The pitch at Newlands offers a bowling-friendly surface for red-ball cricket. Compared to the Centurion's pitch, Cape Town's surface has less grass to offer so the spinners are likely to make some impact in the second Test. Batters will find it difficult to face a new ball on Day 1 but can expect more runs after Tea. The average first innings score in Cape Town is 321 with teams batting first winning just 23 of 61 Test matches played here.

Newlands, Cape Town Test numbers

Matches played - 61

Matches won batting first - 23

Matches won bowling first - 36

Average 1st innings score - 321

Average 2nd innings score - 290

Average 3rd innings score - 233

Average 4th innings score - 161

Highest total - 651/10 by South Africa vs Australia

Lowest total - 35/10 by South Africa vs England

SA vs PAK 2nd Test Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI (Confirmed) - Ryan Rickleton, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.

Pakistan Playing XI - Shan Masood (C), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad.