SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team and captaincy picks for South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test

SA vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: South African cricket team will look to clean sweep the two-match series against Pakistan after a thrilling win in the opener in Centurion. Kwena Maphaka is set for his Test debut and will be a good pick for the Dream11 team on Friday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 02, 2025 20:41 IST, Updated : Jan 02, 2025 21:19 IST
SA vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction
Image Source : GETTY SA vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction

SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan will look to avoid a series loss when they clash against South Africa in the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town starting on January 3. South Africa secured a place in the WTC 2025 final with a thrilling two-wicket in the first Test in Centurion and are tipped favourites to clean sweep Pakistan in the New Year's Test.

The 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka has been handed his first Test cap as he replaced Dane Paterson in South Africa's playing XI. Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder have also returned to the playing eleven after missing the first Test due to injury issues.

Match Details:

Match: Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25, 2nd Test

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Date & Time: Friday, January 3-7 at 2:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM Local Time

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sports18 Network and Jiocinema 

SA vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Aiden Makram, Babar Azam, Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Marco Jansen (C), Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub (VC)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Naseem Shah

SA vs PAK Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Aiden MarkramThe star batter returned to form in the last game by scoring 89 and 37 across two innings in the Centurion Test. Markram will look to continue his newly-found form in the New Year's Test. 

Marco Jansen: The pace all-rounder continued his sensational rise in Test cricket with a six-wicket haul in the second innings of the first match. Jansen has also stormed into the top five ranked bowlers in the ICC Test rankings and will be a perfect captaincy option for your Dream11 Team due to his all-round skills.

SA vs PAK 2nd Test Predicted Playing XIs:

South Africa Playing XI (Confirmed) - Ryan Rickleton, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.

Pakistan Playing XI - Shan Masood (C), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad.

