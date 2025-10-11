SA vs PAK 1st Test pitch report: How surface at Gaddafi Stadium is expected to play in opener? South Africa kick off their World Test Championship defence as they face Pakistan in a two-match Test series at the latter's home. The first Test will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Here is all you need to know about the venue.

New Delhi:

South Africa and Pakistan begin their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle with a two-match series at the latter's home that kicks off on October 12. The Proteas are on an all-format tour to Pakistan and will face them in two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is over the course of a little less than a month.

The Proteas began the Test championship as winners of the WTC, having clinched the title in July by beating Australia at Lord's. It is very rare that South Africa began a tournament as defending champions, and they will look to begin their defence it with a bang.

This will also be the first Test series for Pakistan in this WTC cycle, and they will look for a better show from their bottom-placed finish in the last edition. The first Test will be played at the rebuilt Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore after it was knocked down ahead of the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Ahead of the clash, here is how the pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is expected to play.

Gaddafi Stadium pitch report

The Gaddafi Stadium will be hosting only its second Test match since 2009. It hosted one against Australia in March 2022. Rain came down in the days leading up to the match but the cool weather has gone away, making way for hot sun.

Pakistan have now made surfaces that are hugely in favour of the spinners, but they have been after their March clash three years ago. With the sun baking down, expect the surfaces to break down and spinners playing a decent role in the match.

Gaddafi Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 41

Matches Won by Home Side - 12 (29.27%)

Matches Won by Touring Side - 7 (17.07%)

Matches Won Batting First - 4 (9.76%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 15 (36.59%)

Matches Drawn - 22 (53.66%)

Matches Won Winning Toss - 8 (19.51%)

Matches Won Losing Toss - 11 (26.83%)

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood(c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali