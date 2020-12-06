SA vs ENG: 1st ODI abandoned as South Africa's COVID-19 situation worsens

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The first ODI between South Africa and England has been abandoned, following two COVID-19 positive tests among hotel staff members.

The first one-day international between South Africa and England has been abandoned, following more COVID-19 cases were identified at the teams' hotel in Cape Town, this time among hotel staff members.

Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a joint statement that Sunday's game in the nearby city of Paarl was called off, while England players and management wait for results of a new round of COVID-19 tests.

The first of three ODIs had already been postponed from Friday after a South African player tested positive for the virus on the eve of the game, the third home player to test positive during England's tour.

The positive test caused concern among both squads because the player seemingly contracted COVID-19 while in the secure bio-bubble at the Cape Town hotel where both teams are staying.

South Africa's team doctor said there was an investigation underway to try and track how that South African player was infected.

South Africa's squad had to undergo additional tests after the latest player positive that caused the first postponement. All the remaining South African players returned negative tests on Saturday, Cricket South Africa said.

Of the three South African players who have tested positive for the virus during England's tour, which began in mid-November, two of them tested positive while in the secure environment. One before the three-game Twenty20 series and the latest last week before the ODIs.

The first player returned a positive test before both teams went into a 10-day quarantine period at the Cape Town hotel they are sharing ahead of the games.