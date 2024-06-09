SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa will take on Bangladesh in their third match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York

South Africa survived a scare against the Netherlands to get out of the Dutch rut in the World Cups in recent times. South Africa now have won both the games they have played so far and are currently at the top of the table in Group D in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup and would want to seal their Super 8 spot in the next game as they take on Bangladesh at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 10.

New York pitch hasn't suited the Proteas batters at all and even though they would feel that more games would help them get accustomed to the surface, it hasn't happened yet and now they will be sort of relieved that only one game is left at the venue and they have already four points in the couple of matches.

Bangladesh won their opening game of the tournament against Sri Lanka and now have a golden chance to get through to the Super 8 stage but South Africa will be their toughest opponent. Also, Bangladesh will be playing for the first time at the venue and would have to adjust quickly to be able to compete against the Proteas.

My Dream11 team for T20 World Cup 2024 Match No 21, SA vs BAN

Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje (vc), Rishad Hossain, Ottneil Baartman

Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib