SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal 1

South Africa will face new world beaters Afghanistan in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad with both teams looking for their maiden World Cup final entry.

Not many expected Afghanistan to be in Super 8 and hardly anyone picked them as a semifinalist but here they are - proving the critics wrong - in what is their first semifinal in any World Cup. Their opponents are not new to the semifinals but are known as chokers of this stage, having never crossed it in their previous seven attempts. Here is the best fantasy XI for the first semifinal between South Africa and Afghanistan.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Semifinal 1

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Date & Time: Thursday, June 27 at 06:00 AM IST (8:30 PM Local Time on June 26)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

SA vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Batters: David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Gulbadin Naib, Aiden Markram, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Best captaincy picks:

Rashid Khan: Afghanistan skipper Rashid is a good captaincy option. He was on fire in Afghanistan's must-win clash vs Bangladesh in Super 8. He is the joint third-highest wicket-taker overall in the tournament. Also Rashid offers some runs at the lower order which can add up to some good fantasy points too.

Quinton de Kock: Proteas star Quinton de Kock is his team's highest run-scorer in the tournament with 199 runs to his name. He can be crucial in countering the attack of leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

SA vs AFG Probable Playing XIs:

South Africa's Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Afghanistan's Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi