Ryan Rickelton surpasses Virat Kohli, misses Joe Root, Harry Brook in historic record during Newlands Test

South Africa batter Ryan Rickelton surpassed Indian legend Virat Kohli as he made his way into the top five of a major World Test Championship record list. Rickelton, sent to open for the first time in Tests, slammed 259 from 343 balls in the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands.

Rickelton sent the Pakistan bowlers all around the park during his remarkable knock in Cape Town. His knock featured as many as 29 fours and three sixes. His knock had the third-fewest false shots among the 132 batters who have hit Test double tons since 2009 as he was in full control.

Meanwhile, Rickelton has gone past Kohli in the list of highest individual scores in the history of the World Test Championship. His 259 is the fifth-highest score in WTC history, more than what Kohli had hit in 2019.

Highest individual scores in WTC history:

1 - David Warner: 335* vs Pakistan in November 2019

2 - Harry Brook: 317 vs Pakistan in October 2024

3 - Zak Crawley: 267 vs Pakistan in August 2020

4 - Joe Root: 262 vs Pakistan in October 2024

5 - Ryan Rickelton: 259 vs Pakistan in January 2025

6 - Virat Kohli: 254* vs South Africa in October 2019

Meanwhile, Rickelton fell short of the highest individual score in WTC 2023-25, behind England's star duo of Joe Root and Harry Brook.

Highest individual scores in WTC 2023-25:

1 - Harry Brook: 317 vs Pakistan in October 2024

2 - Joe Root: 262 vs Pakistan in October 2024

3 - Ryan Rickelton: 259 vs Pakistan in January 2025

4 - Rachin Ravindra: 240 vs South Africa in February 2024

5 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 214* vs England in February 2024

While Rickelton slammed 259, captain Temba Bavuma and wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne also hit centuries. Bavuma got to his fourth Test ton when he made 106 from 179 balls on Day 1 of the Test, while Verreynne made 100 from 147 on the second day.

South Africa had won the toss and had opted to bat first. The Proteas won the first Test and qualified for the WTC final. They are now looking to sweep the Pakistan team 2-0.