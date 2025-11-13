Ruturaj Gaikwad's century helps India pick thrilling win over South Africa A in Rajkot Ruturaj Gaikwad’s superb century led India A to a four-wicket win over South Africa A in the first unofficial ODI in Rajkot. Chasing 286, India A won with three balls to spare, with Nitish Reddy and Nishant Sindhu adding a key partnership late in the innings.

Rajkot:

Ruturaj Gaikwad produced a classy century to steer India A to a thrilling four-wicket victory over South Africa A in the opening unofficial ODI at Rajkot. Chasing a challenging target of 286, India A sealed the win with three balls remaining, thanks to a composed and well-paced knock from their skipper.

Opening the innings, Gaikwad showcased his trademark timing and control, striking 12 boundaries en route to a match-defining hundred. He laid a solid platform alongside Abhishek Sharma, adding 64 runs for the first wicket. Abhishek, who made 31 off just 25 deliveries, provided early momentum before falling to Bjorn Fortuin in the final over of the powerplay.

After Riyan Parag’s early dismissal, Gaikwad found a reliable partner in Tilak Varma. The pair put together a crucial 89-run stand for the third wicket, keeping India’s chase steady in the middle overs. Tilak contributed a patient 39 off 58 balls before departing as India looked in control of the pursuit.

When Gaikwad was dismissed by Tiaan van Vuuren in the 41st over, India still required 67 runs to win. However, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Nishant Sindhu handled the chase calmly, adding a vital 65-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Reddy, who returned from Test duties to feature in the series, scored a fluent 37, while Sindhu’s 29 ensured India crossed the finish line without panic.

Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna’s bowling brilliance

Earlier in the day, South Africa A posted 285 for 9 after a dramatic turnaround led by Delano Potgieter and Dian Forrester. The visitors were reeling at 53 for 5 following a fiery new-ball spell from Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna, but Potgieter’s 90 and Forrester’s 77 lifted them to a competitive total. Their 113-run partnership for the sixth wicket steadied the innings, while Bjorn Fortuin’s 59 off 56 balls added valuable runs late on.

For India A, Arshdeep and Harshit Rana bowled effectively, sharing four wickets between them, while Nitish chipped in with a key breakthrough. Despite South Africa A’s fightback, Gaikwad’s century stood out as the decisive performance, guiding India A to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and setting the tone for the contests to follow.