RR vs PBKS: Why Liam Livingstone is not playing his second consecutive match for Punjab Kings?

RR vs PBKS: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals lock horns against Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in the 8th match of IPL 2023. Rajasthan won the toss and the skipper opted to bowl first at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati and opted to bowl first.

Meanwhile, both the teams are going with the same team as none of them probably wanted to disturb the winnings combination. However, England's power hitter and handy bowler Liam Livingstone continues to remain absent from Punjab's team sheet for the second consecutive match.

Why is Livingstone not playing?

Liam Livingstone is awaiting fitness clearance from the ECB after recovering from the knee injury he suffered in December. Livingstone, who is a key member of the Punjab Kings squad for his all-around abilities has not played any cricket since December 1 due to a knee injury in Pakistan. He missed the first game too and is yet to join the squad.

Notably, Kagiso Rabada is also not named in the team. He arrived after finishing his national duties in an ODI series against the Netherlands but the team decided not to pick him.

At toss, Shikhar Dhawan said, "We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let's go day by day. Not putting too much on pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best."

Pitch report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. Their have been no IPL games played at the venue and only 3 T20Is have been held here. The previous T20I held here was between India and South Africa and that witnessed 458 runs being scored for the loss of 6 wickets.

Punjab Kings' Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

