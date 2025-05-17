RR vs PBKS head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 59 With Rajasthan Royals all set to host Punjab Kings in game 59 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between both sides ahead of the upcoming clash.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 59 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18. Both sides will be hoping to put in good showing as the competition approaches its final stages.

It is interesting to note that the campaign has already ended for Royals, as the side became the second team to be eliminated from the group stages of the competition. Currently, Royals occupy ninth place in the standings. Having played 12 matches, the side has won three and lost the remaining nine matches that they have played. They will be hoping for a consolation win against the in-form Punjab Kings.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are still well in the race to make the IPL 2025 playoffs. The team currently occupies third place in the standings with 15 points to their name. With 11 matches played, the side won seven, lost three, and produced no result in one game. They will hope to defeat Royals and stay in the running for the playoffs.

RR vs PBKS head-to-head record in IPL

Both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have taken on each other in the IPL 28 times. Rajasthan Royals have won the tie 16 times, whereas Punjab Kings have won the clash 12 times.

RR IPL 2025 squad: Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.

PBKS IPL 2025 squad: Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey.