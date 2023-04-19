RR vs LSG IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 26th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer

RR vs LSG IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: Rajasthan Royals will be returning to home ground after nearly four years to face Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday (April 19). It is the top of the table clash in IPL 2023 with the Royals sitting pretty at number one position with four wins from five matches while LSG are at the second place with three wins from four matches. The Royals have an excellent record in Jaipur and the Sanju Samson-led side will be looking to continue their strong run at the venue.

When is the RR vs LSG, 26th Match IPL 2023?

RR vs LSG match 26 will be played on Wednesday, 19th of April.

At what time does RR vs LSG, 26th Match of IPL 2023 start?

RR vs LSG match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the RR vs LSG, 26th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

RR vs LSG match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where can you watch the RR vs LSG, 26th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be live on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch RR vs LSG, 26th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

