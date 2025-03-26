RR vs KKR, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders lost the tournament opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and will be keen to turn it around in their second game against the Rajasthan Royals, who themselves were blown away by the Orange wrath in Hyderabad.

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be disappointed with their effort in their opening clash of the 2025 edition of the IPL against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and hence, will be keen to turn it around in the second game, an away fixture against the Rajasthan Royals. The Knight Riders had gotten off to a sensational start with the new skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine going great guns, however, a few wickets in quick succession and some good bowling by RCB meant that the hosts ended up with a sub-par score.

Not a lot of changes will be seen as far as the playing combination is concerned but as Rahane mentioned after the match, the Knight Riders would want to avoid losing multiple wickets in clumps to be able to kick on and finish on a high with the bat in the latter half. Like Kolkata and probably most of the venues, Guwahati too has small boundaries and a great wicket for the batters and hence, the bowlers will be put under the pump once again.

The Royals, hopefully, would have learnt their lessons from the Hyderabad carnage and would be keen to bat first after Sunrisers took their bowlers on a ride, smashing the second-highest team score in IPL history. The new captain Riyan Parag will be leading his franchise for the first time in front of his local crowd in Assam and would want to put on a show. Jofra Archer, who registered the most expensive spell in IPL history, will also have a point to prove after being smashed to bits left, right and centre by the SRH lefties.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 6, RR vs KKR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton de Kock (c), Shubham Dubey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Sunil Narine (vc), Varun Chakaravarthy

Probable Playing XIIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson/Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora