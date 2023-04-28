RR vs CSK: We gave away too many runs in powerplay - MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings loss

Follow us on Image Source : IPL MS Dhoni and Maheesh Theekshana in action

Chennai Super Kings suffered a loss by 32 runs against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. In the game that was played at RR's home ground, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, they scored 202 runs after coming to bat first. On the other hand, CSK were restricted at 170/6. Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed the reasons for the team's defeat.

"They scored quite a bit above par. We gave away too many in the first six. At the same time, the wicket was great to bat on," Dhoni said.

"Bowlers bowled well in the middle overs but a lot of edges went for boundaries, at least 5-6 went for them and that had made an impact. They had par-plus and we couldn't get a good start in the power play with the bat."

"We had to assess what a good length is, as captain you tell them but initially we have away a few boundaries and after that, you're always playing catch up."

Dhoni praised Jaiswal 77 (43) and Dhruv Jurel 34 (15) for their impressive batting.

"Yashasvi batted really well, was important to go after the bowlers and it was important to take calculated risks. At the end of the innings, Jurel batted well but I think it's the first six where it got away from us," he said.

Winning skipper Sanju Samson also lavished praise for Jaiswal, Jurel, and Devdutt Padikkal.

"This is a win the team and dugout really wanted. The way youngsters Jaiswal, Devdutt, and Jurel batted was outstanding, the mindset of attack, attack, and attack is something we will keep promoting in the dressing room.

"Credit goes to the team management and support staff (for working with players like Jaiswal) who work very hard at the academy.Lot of work has gone behind his success. Proud of the way he's playing," he said.

