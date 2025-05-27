Royal Challengers Bengaluru register historic chase at Ekana to book Qualifier 1 clash against PBKS Royal Challengers Bengaluru have assured a top-two finish as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the last league stage match of IPL 2025. RCB chased down a record 228 as they hunted down the total with six wickets in hand.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history as they chased down a mammoth score against Lucknow Super Giants to book a place in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 27. RCB chased down 228, the highest score at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, as Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal led the team to a brilliant win.

Being in choppy waters at 90/3, the two players played brilliant hands as they led the team over the line in a dramatic final few overs in the last league stage match of the tournament. RCB have now set a Qualifier 1 clash against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, while Mumbai Indians will now face Gujarat Titans in Eliminator.

Jitesh Sharma, the stand-in captain, played a brilliant knock of 85 from 33 balls, laced with eight fours and six sixes. Agarwal played brilliant second fiddle, scoring a 23-ball 41 with five fours.

When Kohli was dismissed, RCB still needed 125 runs from 52 balls and had their backs against the walls as they were also missing Tim David. However, the two batted with great intent and kept churning out runs. They smashed 50 runs in three overs from the 14th over to the 16th. They needed only 39 from the final 24 balls and there was some drama in the 17th over by Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Digvesh had almost dismissed Jitesh caught at point, however, he had bowled a back-foot no ball by touching the side line. Digvesh also attempted a non-striker's run-out, however, the umpire ruled it not-out as LSG skipper Rishabh Pant also withdrew the appeal. Jitesh kept churning out runs and took the team home with a six in the 19th over.

RCB have become the first team to win all seven matches of a league stage away from home. This is the highest chase in Lucknow, highest by RCB and the third highest in IPL ever.

Earlier, LSG slammed 227/3 on the back of a century from Rishabh Pant. Earlier, Pant hit his only second IPL hundred and his first since 2018 as he slammed a 54-ball hundred against RCB. He got to the milestone with a four over covers. Pant carried on and smacked 118 runs from 61 balls, laced with 11 fours and eight sixes as he displayed his jaw-dropping strokes around the park.

Lucknow slammed 227/3 led by Pant's brilliant century. Mitchell Marsh also played a strong hand as he scored 67 from 37 deliveries. RCB had won the toss and had opted to bowl first.

Jitesh is the stand-in captain in place of Rajat Patidar, who will play as an Impact player due to his earlier hand injury that he sustained in RCB's clash against Chennai Super Kings. "We will field first. Looks like a good wicket, we'll fancy to chase. Rajat Patidar is our impact player. Looking to win and make it into the top 2. Tim David misses out, Liam comes in, so does Thushara, he replaces Ngidi who left the team," Jitesh said at the toss.

"We don't mind batting or bowling first, we did show a glimpse of the potential in our last game, but every match is a learning curve, till the last ball is bowled, we will give our 100 per cent. Few changes - Breetzke is in and Digvesh Rathi is back in," LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

