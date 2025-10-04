Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni: Who is the best ODI captain? Check stats here Rohit Sharma has been replaced as India's ODI captain by Shubman Gill ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against Australia. Rohit famously led India to the Champions Trophy 2025 win. Here is a captaincy record comparison of Rohit, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma's time as India's ODI captain came to an end ahead of the away white-ball series (ODI and T20I) against Australia, with Shubman Gill replacing him in the role. Gill took over the reins from Sharma in the Test format too and is now the new ODI captain.

The BCCI announced India's squad for the limited-overs series in Australia with both Rohit and Virat Kohli back in the ODI setup after last featuring for the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy 2025. While the two are in the team, Rohit is no longer the India captain, having relinquished his job to Gill.

During the press conference shortly after the squad announcement, India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Rohit was informed about the change of leadership and that it was crucial to give Gill enough time ahead of the World Cup 2027.

"It's practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats in terms of planning. You’ve got to start planning. You also play it [ODIs] the least. We are two years away [2027 World Cup]. We don’t play as many games. It is a bit of a challenge with one-day cricket. The focus has been on the T20 World Cup. We will surely start planning for the ODI World Cup. It gives the next guy enough time," Agarkar said during the media briefing.

Meanwhile, as Rohit's time as skipper comes to an end, here we take a look at the captaincy record of the 38-year-old and compare it to the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma's record as ODI captain

Rohit was made India's full-time ODI captain in December 2021 when he replaced Kohli during a time when no youngster seemed ready for the challenges coming ahead.

He led India in 56 ODIs in all, having won 42 of them, while losing just 12. One game was a tied one, while one was a no-result. Rohit's win percentage as the ODI captain stands at a whopping 75.

The star opener led India to end the ICC trophy drought with the T20 World Cup 2024 win and then helped the Men in Blue win the ODI Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit also led India to the final of the ODI World Cup 2023. Apart from this, he has also won the ODI Asia Cups 2018 (stand-in skipper) and 2023 as captain.

Virat Kohli's record as ODI captain

Kohli had begun his full-time ODI captaincy tenure in early 2017 after MS Dhoni had relinquished his role. Kohli's first assignment as the white-ball skipper was the 2017 Champions Trophy, in which he led India to the final.

Kohli has captained India in 95 ODIs till 2021, winning 65 and losing 27 games. One game was a tied one, while two were no-result. His winning percentage as the ODI captain stood at an impressive 68.42.

Apart from the Champions Trophy 2017, Kohli captained India in the 2019 ODI World Cup (India were semifinalists), the 2021 T20 World Cup (group stage exit) and the World Test Championship 2021 final.

MS Dhoni's record as ODI captain

Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful captains of all time. He took over the ODI captaincy after India's shocking 2007 ODI World Cup group stage exit and led them to the pinnacles of the mountains.

Dhoni captained India in 200 ODIs till 2018 and helped them win 110 matches. Under him, India lost 74 matches, while five were tied and 11 were no-result games. His winning percentage as captain stood 55.

Dhoni helped India win the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy, still being the only skipper with all three limited-overs titles as captain.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni record as ODI captain