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Rohit Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli in elite list after stellar knock against Kolkata Knight Riders

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Mumbai Indians registered a comfortable victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in game 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Veteran batter Rohit Sharma put in a brilliant performance and surpassed Virat Kohli in an elite record.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

Game 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. The clash saw Mumbai Indians put in a dominant performance as the five-time champions registered a comfortable victory. 

After Kolkata Knight Riders posted a total of 220 runs in the first innings of the game, MI chased it down in 19.2 overs and registered a six-wicket victory as they broke their curse of losing the first IPL game of the season. 

In the clash, veteran batter Rohit Sharma put in a good showing, scoring 78 runs in 38 deliveries. Doing so, Rohit surpassed Virat Kohli in the list of players with the most runs against a single IPL franchise. It is worth noting that Rohit now has 1161 runs to his name in 36 IPL matches against KKR. Kohli sits in second with 1160 runs against Chennai Super Kings in 36 matches against the five-time champions. 

Hardik Pandya reflected on the win

After the victory, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya came forward and gave his take on the game. He talked about breaking the curse of losing the first game as Mumbai Indians had lost their first game of the IPL season for the last 14 years.

“Obviously, it's been a long waiting. 13 years are a very long time. And, you know, every time we have come, we have wanted to win and start the season with a high. Very glad, the whole group is very glad that we were finally able to do it. (On chasing big targets) Yes, I feel the modern cricket, plus at the same point of time, we have seen what this wicket plays like. The kind of powerplay they had, we knew that the wicket is good. So as a bowling group, a lot of credit to the bowlers,” Hardik Pandya said in the post-match presentation ceremony. 

Also Read:

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After MS Dhoni, CSK dealt with another injury blow, star batter ruled out of team's IPL 2026 opener

Mumbai Indians become first-ever franchise to hit 300 mark during IPL 2026 clash against KKR
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Cricket Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Ipl Mumbai Indians
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