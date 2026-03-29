After MS Dhoni, CSK dealt with another injury blow, star batter ruled out of team's IPL 2026 opener

New Delhi:

Injury troubles have hit the Chennai Super Kings hard even before they have taken the field in the Indian Premier League 2026. With Nathan Ellis out of the season and MS Dhoni likely to miss any action for two weeks, the five-time champions have been dealt another blow.

CSK, who will open their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30, will now be missing out on the services of South Africa star Dewald Brevis for their opener. The development was confirmed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming in the pre-match press conference.

The Super Kings also confirmed the development through a social media post. "Dewald Brevis is undergoing rehab for a side injury and will miss tomorrow’s game. Wishing him a speedy recovery! " CSK wrote on X.

This compounds CSK's troubles. They are already missing Nathan Ellis for the entire season due to the Australian speedster's hamstring injury, and even his replacement, Spencer Johnson, will not join the squad anytime before April 21 - April 23 as he is recovering from a stress injury.

Dhoni stays in Chennai, set to miss two weeks of action

CSK's talisman, Dhoni, is set to miss out on action for the first two weeks as he has picked up a calf strain. The franchise confirmed the development yesterday. "Official Statement. MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of the TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala!" CSK wrote in a statement on March 28.

Moreover, he has stayed in Chennai and has not travelled with the squad to Guwahati, where his team will face the Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.