Rohit Sharma surpasses Rahul Dravid's in twin-feats after slamming 32nd ODI ton in Cuttack against England

Rohit Sharma put behind his horror run in Test cricket with a much-needed century in the second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Rohit had a poor run in Test cricket in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 31 runs in three matches as the pressure mounted on him.

With the change of format, Rohit has stormed back into form in international cricket in the second match. He was dismissed for just two in the first match but slammed his 32nd ODI ton in the second match. With this, Rohit has surpassed Rahul Dravid in a major record list in international cricket.

Rohit has gone past Dravid in the list of players with the most international tons. This was Rohit's 49th century across three formats, which takes him past Dravid. He now has the third most tons by an Indian batter in international cricket, behind Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

The Indian skipper has also gone past Dravid in another record. He overtook the former India batter in the list of players with the most runs in ODI cricket. Dravid had 10889 runs from 344 matches. Rohit needed 22 runs to go past Dravid and did so with ease during the initial part of the run-chase.

