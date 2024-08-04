Rohit Sharma surpasses MD Dhoni, closing in on Rahul Dravid in most ODI runs record for India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma during the ODI game against Sri Lanka in Colombo on August 4, 2024

Rohit Sharma registered another quick fifty to give India a sensational start while chasing a challenging total in the second ODI game against Sri Lanka on Sunday, August 4. The Indian captain scored 64 runs off just 44 balls and surpassed the legendary MS Dhoni in the most ODI runs for India's record.

The 37-year-old Indian opener needed just seven runs to surpass Dhoni's tally of 10,773 runs. Rohit surpassed Dhoni and now has scored 10,831 runs in 256 innings and needs only 59 runs to surpass another legend Rahul Dravid in the list of Indian players with the most ODI runs.

Virat Kohli has scored the most ODI runs among active cricketers in the world and needs just 128 runs to complete 14,000 runs. Kohli scored just 24 runs in the first ODI on Friday but started his innings on a positive note in the second match.

Most ODI runs for India

Sachin Tendulkar - 18426 runs in 452 innings Virat Kohli - 13872 runs in 281 innings Sourav Ganguly - 11363 runs in 300 innings Rahul Dravid - 10889 runs in 318 innings Rohit Sharma - 10831 runs in 256 innings MS Dhoni - 10773 runs in 297 innings

