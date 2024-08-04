Sunday, August 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rohit Sharma surpasses MD Dhoni, closing in on Rahul Dravid in most ODI runs record for India

Rohit Sharma surpasses MD Dhoni, closing in on Rahul Dravid in most ODI runs record for India

Rohit Sharma smashed a 29-ball fifty during the second ODI match against Sri Lanka to give India a flying start while chasing a 241-run target in Colombo. Rohit surpassed the legendary MS Dhoni in a major ODI record after scoring seven runs.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2024 19:56 IST
Rohit Sharma ODI runs record
Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma during the ODI game against Sri Lanka in Colombo on August 4, 2024

Rohit Sharma registered another quick fifty to give India a sensational start while chasing a challenging total in the second ODI game against Sri Lanka on Sunday, August 4. The Indian captain scored 64 runs off just 44 balls and surpassed the legendary MS Dhoni in the most ODI runs for India's record.

The 37-year-old Indian opener needed just seven runs to surpass Dhoni's tally of 10,773 runs. Rohit surpassed Dhoni and now has scored 10,831 runs in 256 innings and needs only 59 runs to surpass another legend Rahul Dravid in the list of Indian players with the most ODI runs.

Virat Kohli has scored the most ODI runs among active cricketers in the world and needs just 128 runs to complete 14,000 runs. Kohli scored just 24 runs in the first ODI on Friday but started his innings on a positive note in the second match.

Most ODI runs for India

  1. Sachin Tendulkar - 18426 runs in 452 innings
  2. Virat Kohli - 13872 runs in 281 innings
  3. Sourav Ganguly - 11363 runs in 300 innings
  4. Rahul Dravid - 10889 runs in 318 innings
  5. Rohit Sharma - 10831 runs in 256 innings
  6. MS Dhoni - 10773 runs in 297 innings

Most ODI sixes 

Related Stories
Rohit Sharma closing in on MS Dhoni, inches away from breaking ex-captain's huge ODI record

Rohit Sharma closing in on MS Dhoni, inches away from breaking ex-captain's huge ODI record

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma departs after fifty, India go one down in chase

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma departs after fifty, India go one down in chase

England announce squad for Sri Lanka Tests, make two changes from West Indies series win

England announce squad for Sri Lanka Tests, make two changes from West Indies series win

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement