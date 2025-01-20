Rohit Sharma set to play in Ranji trophy for first time in 10 years, named in Mumbai's squad, Jaiswal also in

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Cricket Association on Monday named its squad for the upcoming Ranji trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir. India captain Rohit Sharma is set to play in the Ranji trophy for the first time in 10 years as he has been named in the squad that will be led by Ajinkya Rahane.

"The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Mr Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Mr Ravi Thaker, Mr Jeetendra Thackeray, Mr Kiran Powar and Mr Vikrant Yeligeti has selected the following players to represent Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir to be played from 23rd to 26th January 2025 at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai," the Mumbai Cricket Association wrote in a statement.

Rohit last played in the red-ball tournament in 2015 when he featured for Mumbai in a clash against Uttar Pradesh. He is now set to take the field in the sixth round of the Ranji trophy.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been named in the squad. The duo of Rohit and Jasiwal might open the innings for Mumbai in the clash that begins on January 23.

The squad also features other India internationals Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur.

Rohit had recently confirmed that he will play in the sixth round of the domestic tournament during the squad announcement for the Champions Trophy 2025. On being asked whether he would play the red-ball tournament, Rohit replied, "“I will (play)".

He also highlighted that international players hardly get time to play domestic cricket due to the packed schedule. "And then, when you play so much international cricket through the year, you need some time off as well as a cricketer just to refresh, get your mind right, just to be ready for the upcoming season," Rohit said.

"But we have addressed it now and nobody takes it for granted or anything like that. It is just based on looking at how one has gone through the season, how much rest he needs. Based on all of that, we decide what is going to happen with certain players," he added.

Mumbai squad for Ranji trophy clash against J&K:

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (WK), Akash Anand (WK), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Karsh Kothari