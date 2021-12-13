Rohit Sharma doubtful for IND vs SA Test series, Priyank Panchal called as cover

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma in action (file photo).

India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has suffered a hit on his hand during a net session in Mumbai and the BCCI has summoned India A captain Priyank Panchal as cover for him ahead of the tour of South Africa this month.

As of now, the extent of Rohit's injury is not very clear after he sustained a hit while taking throw-downs from team's specialist Raghavendra aka Raghu.

"There are some issues with his hand but the medical team is trying to sort it out," a source close to the cricketer told PTI.

Meanwhile, a BCCI official informed that Panchal, who scored 96 in an A Test match against South Africa A, has been called as cover.

"Panchal has been asked to report at the Mumbai team hotel tonight. He is there as a cover for Rohit. Also because he recently played in South Africa and scored runs, he was asked to join," the official informed.