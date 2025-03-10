Rohit Sharma returns back to India after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph Star India skipper Rohit Sharma has made his return from Dubai after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and the skipper is set to represent MI in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The triumphant Indian team have made their return from Dubai after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue were in exceptional form throughout the competition. Placed in Group A of the tournament, India took on the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand and managed to register wins in every game.

Furthermore, they took on Australia in the 1st semi-final and defeated New Zealand in the summit clash of the competition to lift their third Champions Trophy title. It is interesting to note that shortly after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy, the Indian players have made their return to India in preparation for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted arriving back in India, and the skipper was treated to a huge reception from the fans. Interestingly, after a subpar campaign in the group stages, Rohit Sharma was exceptional for India in the Champions Trophy final; his knock was crucial for the side as they chased down 252 runs in the final to win the tournament.

The official social media handles of Mumbai Indians came forward and shared the clip of Rohit’s return to India. It is worth noting that after an exceptional performance in the Champions Trophy, the India stars will hope for a similar showing in the upcoming edition of the IPL as well. After months of playing together for the Men in Blue, the players will now separate and go on to represent their respective franchises in the marquee event. Notably, the IPL 2025 kicks off on 22nd March.

The 18th edition of the competition will see defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener of the tournament. Both sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens, and with quite a different squad from the previous years, due to the mega auction, the fans have been gearing up to see several new faces in action in the IPL.