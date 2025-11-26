Rohit Sharma reclaims position as number 1 ODI batter ahead of series vs South Africa Rohit Sharma regained the No. 1 ODI batting ranking as Daryl Mitchell slipped, while several players across formats rose in updated ICC charts. Rohit was also named ambassador for the 2026 T20 World Cup after featuring in all nine editions and winning two titles.

Mumbai:

Rohit Sharma has returned to the summit of the ICC ODI batting rankings, reclaiming the No. 1 position just days before India open their series against South Africa in Ranchi. The former India skipper moved past New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell after the Kiwi all-rounder missed the final two ODIs of the West Indies series, a stretch in which he lost crucial rating points.

Rohit’s week grew sweeter when the ICC confirmed him as the tournament ambassador for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The veteran has featured in every edition since 2007, winning titles in 2007 and 2024 and retiring from the format after leading India to glory last year.

Meanwhile, Mitchell’s slip wasn’t the only movement in the charts. New Zealand still found reasons to celebrate, with Rachin Ravindra nudging up to 12th and Devon Conway making one of the week’s biggest jumps to 31st after a steady run of scores.

West Indies captain Shai Hope, fresh off a match-winning century, climbed to eighth as he continued his upward march in white-ball cricket. The Black Caps also enjoyed gains on the bowling front: Mitchell Santner rose to sixth and Matt Henry joined the top tier at No. 10 following their clean sweep of the West Indies.

Sikandar Raza becomes number-one-ranked T20I all-rounder

Away from ODI cricket, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza achieved a career first by becoming the top-ranked all-rounder in T20Is. His consistent contributions with both bat and ball in the ongoing tri-series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka propelled him to the milestone and further enhanced his reputation as one of the format’s most effective multi-skilled players.

In the Test arena, several names made strides following a week of impactful performances. England’s Ollie Pope inched up to 24th after a composed outing, while Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das and Mominul Haque surged upwards after their heavy victory over Ireland. Mitchell Starc’s decisive spell against England lifted him to fifth among Test bowlers, and Taijul Islam’s steady success pushed him to 15th. Among all-rounders, Ben Stokes climbed to second, trailing only Ravindra Jadeja, while Starc also improved to fifth.