Rohit Sharma reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal at MCG, 'More often than not...'

India skipper Rohit Sharma has reacted to Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on the final day of the just concluded Test match against Australia in Melbourne. The left-hander was batting well on 84 runs before he was adjudged caught behind off Aussie skipper Pat Cummins opening the floodgates for the hosts. However, his dismissal was contentious with the third umpire overlooking the technology to overturn the on-field umpire's decision.

The incident happened in the 71st over of the innings when Cummins ran in to deliver a short ball down the leg side. Sensing an opportunity to score runs, Jaiswal went for the pull shot only to miss it. However, the ball died down to keep Alex Carey who collected it while claiming that the ball touched Jaiswal's glove.

The Aussies were convinced but the appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire Joel Wilson. The replays suggested to the naked eye that there was a deflection off the glove or bat but, to everyone's surprise, the real-time snicko didn't pick any edge when the ball was close to Jaiswal's glove and bat.

However, the third umpire decided to trust the replays as the ball was clearly deflected and overlooked technology to overturn the on-field decision. Jaiswal was not happy with the decision as he discussed it with the umpires animatedly before walking off shaking his head. However, India skipper Rohit Sharma has played down any kind of controversy in the dismissal.

"Jaiswal did touch the ball. We all know the technology is not 100 percent by any means, but more often than not we have been falling on the wrong side of it," Rohit said. The India skipper rued the missed chances in the post-match presentation after the loss, especially after the visitors had Australia reeling at 91/6 on the fourth day.

"We have to look at the overall Test match, we had our opportunities, we had our chances, but we didn't take them and we let Australia come back into the game when we had them 90/6," Rohit added.