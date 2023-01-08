Rohit Sharma reacts after completing 12 years with Mumbai Indians, franchise releases statement

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma completes 12 years with Mumbai Indians

India's captain Rohit Sharma has completed 12 years with his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. The star Indian batter was bought by the MI in 2011, at the first IPL mega auction. On completing yet another year with the most successful franchise in the Indian cash-rich league, Sharma has thanked the team management and the fans.

"I can't believe it's been 12 years at Mumbai Indians. It has been an extremely exciting and emotional journey for me. We've achieved so much together with stalwarts, youngsters and our Paltan. Mumbai Indians are my family and I want to thank my fellow players, fans and management for all the love. Looking forward to creating many more memories and spreading more smiles for our Paltan," Sharma said in an official statement by the franchise.

Sharma was bought by MI on 8th January 2011 in a three-way bid from Punjab Kings and Deccan Chargers at 2 million USD. Sharma has been a cornerstone of the Mumbai franchise and has led them to a record 5 IPL title wins as captain. The franchise also released a statement and heaped praise on their captain. "From a promising youngster to a star player, to captain, to the Hitman avatar, to leader personified! These 12 years almost feel like an era. Rohit Sharma has grown, Mumbai Indians have grown, we, the Paltan, have grown," MI wrote in their statement.

"On January 8, 2011, in Bengaluru, at the first mega auction since the league began, it was between 12:18 pm and 12:24 pm IST that the drama unfolded. Rohit’s name came out of the sack, Punjab, Deccan Chargers and MI (duh!), were caught up in a three-way fight. Oh, there was no way we were stopping. We had to bring home the local boy. And so finally, at 2 million USD (we bought him)," the franchise added.

MI had never won an IPL title before 2013 and it was in 2013 that the winning parade started. After this, the franchise bagged 4 more titles (2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020). He has also helped the team win 2 Champions League titles. However, MI has failed to make it to the playoffs for the last two times and the Blue army wants to bring the Cup home in 2023.

"2013 was when the victory parade started and we then just got on a roll, winning title after title. This is Rohit's 13th year. There’s something about this number. As we get into it, there’s just this feeling all around that something special is around the corner. Come on Rohit, it’s time to bring home #6. But before that, congratulations, and thank you for each of these last 12 years," MI concluded.

