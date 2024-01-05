Rohit Sharma rates Cape Town win as 'one of India's best Test match victories'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Dean Elgar with the Freedom Trophy.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma has rated India's maiden Test win at the Newlands in Cape Town as "one of the best Test match victories" in the country's cricketing history.

With their backs against the wall after experiencing a crushing defeat in the opening Test of the series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, Rohit and his men scripted a praiseworthy comeback and turned the tables to defeat South Africa by seven wickets on a pacer-friendly surface in the New Year's Test at the Newlands.

Reflecting on the win in Cape Town during the post-match presentation, Rohit compared it with India's three-wicket historic victory at The Gabba in Brisbane.

"It'll be one of our best Test match victories," Rohit told the reporters after India's triumph in the shortest Test ever played (in terms of balls bowled).

"Having not won here in Cape Town [before], obviously this puts it right up there with all the victories that we've had. It's very hard to compare the Test matches that you play because every Test match has its own importance and own relevance. The Test match that we won at The Gabba as well. The last test match that was lost by Australia in Brisbane was in 1988, I think. Nearly after 23, 24 years (32 years), we won the Test match there. It kind of became like their fortress. They never lose a test match there," Rohit said.

"And the way we won that Test match as well was quite important. From where we came, we were 1-nil down, we won in Melbourne and then we drew the Test match in Sydney and then won in Brisbane. So you can't really rank the Test matches, but this has to be right up there because we had not won here. That shows how important a venue this is for us to come here and perform. I give a lot of credit to our team to put up a performance like that and win the game," the India captain said.