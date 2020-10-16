IPL 2020: Team batting second will win more from now on, says MI skipper Rohit Sharma after KKR win

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MI skipper Rohit Sharma in action against KKR in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Mumbai Indians can't stop showing of their class this season with the side producing a five-match winning streak with the latest coming against Kolkata Knight Riders in a massive eight-wicket win in match 32 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

With the win, the side reclaims its top position in the table while tied on points at 12 with Delhi Capitals. On the day, Quinton de Kock (77 runs of 43 balls) turned the hero of the match but not before MI bowlers triggered a KKR top-order collapse to choke them at 148/5 on a sluggish surface.

There couldn't be a happier captain than Rohit Sharma, who heaped praise on his side for a complete performance. This was the second time on the trot that MI chased down a target and that made Sharma felt that chasing is the best idea in the tournament from now on.

“It's special to chase and win, gives us plenty of confidence. We didn't chase a lot in the first half (of the tournament), think we were clinical with both bat and ball, the expected performance was there. I think from now on teams will enjoy more success while batting second," the skipper said.

Sharma also reserved special praises for his opening partner and man of the match de Kock saying he is easy to bat with.

."I prefer batting with him (de Kock), he's very straightforward, likes to take the bowler from the word go - but I usually like to access the situation. Will let him play the way he wants to, don't want to put any pressure on him," he said.

The skipper added that they can't take their foot off the pedal in a tournament like this and it's important to stay hungry.

