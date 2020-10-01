IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma hits 30th fifty for Mumbai Indians

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in action against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has once again shown why he is the most successful captain in the history of IPL after he scored a cautious knock to bail his side out of trouble after MI were reeling at 21/2 against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. At the time Rohit reached the mark, MI were 107/3 in 15.2 overs.

The MI batsman took 40 balls to reach his fifty on the big ground of Sheikh Zayed Stadium while hitting seven boundaries to score his 30th IPL fifty. Overall, this was his 38th IPL fifty, remaining coming against defunct franchise Deccan Chargers, for whom he played for three seasons.

It was a day of record for the Mumbaikar as the Mumbai Indians skipper has joined the elite list of cricketers to score 5000 runs in Indian Premier League while facing Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Rohit reached the landmark with a boundary off Mohammed Shami in the second over after Kings XI Punjab won the toss and inserted Mumbai in to bat.

He is the third player to achieve the milestone after RCB skipper Virat Kohli and CSK's Suresh Raina breached the coveted mark earlier.

Kohli has scored 5430 runs in 180 matches at an average of 37.12. Raina, on the other hand, has scored 5368 runs in 193 games at an average of 33.34.

However, that wasn't the only record Rohit made to his name on the night as he also increased his run tally against KXIP above 600 runs once he went past 10-run mark in the innings.

