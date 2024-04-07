Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli, misses all-time IPL record vs Delhi Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has finally got going in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians are facing Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the season and despite losing the toss, the five-time champions got off to a flyer thanks to their former skipper who smashed the Delhi bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Unfortunately, Rohit missed out on his half-century by just one run. He scored 49 runs off 27 deliveries with six fours and three sixes to his name. In the process, he also completed 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals and became the second player to do so after Virat Kohli. In fact, had Rohit Sharma scored five more runs, he would've gone past Kohli to become the highest run-scorer in IPL against Delhi Capitals.

The former MI skipper now has 1026 runs in 34 innings against DC at an average of 33.09 and a strike-rate of 132.9. On the other hand, Kohli has scored 1030 runs in just 27 innings at an impeccable average of 51.50 and a stirke-rate of 133.76 with 10 fifties to his name.

Highest run-scorers vs Delhi Capitals in IPL

Players Runs Virat Kohli 1030 Rohit Sharma 1026 Ajinkya Rahane 858

Rohit Sharma also became only the third batter in the history of IPL to complete 1000 runs against multiple opponents. Apart from DC, he has more than 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in his career while Virat Kohli and David Warner are the other two players to achieve this feat before him. Kohli has done it against DC and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while left-handed batter Warner has plundered more than 1000 runs against Punjab Kings and KKR.

Players to score 1000 runs against multiple opponents in IPL