Rohit Sharma Injury: Wife Ritika gets emotional after Rohit's cameo, posts - 'I Love You & I'm so proud'

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh was seen emotional after her better half came out to bat with an injured thumb on Wednesday (December 7) against Bangladesh in the second ODI in Dhaka. The Indian skipper injured his thumb while taking a catch in Bangladesh’s innings and was forced to miss the majority of the contest before he came out to bat with an injured thumb in the 43rd over.

“I love you and I’m so proud of the man you are to get out like that and do that (emotional emoji),” posted Ritika on her Instagram story. The Indian skipper has been ruled out of the next match he is also a doubt for the Test series, but despite that, he came out to bat and played gutsy cameo innings of unbeaten 51off just 28 deliveries that included five sixes and three fours.

Ritika is often seen accompanying Rohit on an international tour, however, she is not with the Indian captain in Bangladesh. Rohit was rushed to the hospital after the injury and had scans where the extent of the injury has ruled him out of the ODI series as KL Rahul will take charge. The Indian skipper will consult doctors in Mumbai and while call on his return for the Test series will be taken upon consultation with the doctors.

Bangladesh clinch ODI series

Despite Rohit’s valiant effort, Bangladesh won the contest by five runs and sealed the ODI series 2-0 with still a match to go. The Indian team initially started well but were then put to the sword as Mehidy Hasan’s hundred saw them reach 271/7 from a vulnerable 69/6. In response, the Indian team could only manage 266/9 and lost the ODI series 0-2.

