Rohit Sharma injury update: Will MI opener feature against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians are still weighing their options over Rohit Sharma’s availability ahead of their upcoming fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the pre-match press conference, MI’s spokesperson confirmed that nothing is certain as clarity is expected only shortly before the match begins on Wednesday.

“He continues to progress. Any call on his availability (in the game versus SRH) would be taken at the toss tomorrow," a MI spokesperson was quoted as saying by RevSportz.

Notably, the senior batter has been sidelined in the last few outings after picking up a hamstring injury against RCB earlier this month. His absence has forced the team to reshuffle its opening combinations, but none of the experiments has quite delivered the stability usually associated with Rohit at the top.

Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Danish Malewar have all been tried in different roles during this phase, but none of them could succeed or score runs consistently. The lack of a settled opening pair has added to Mumbai’s challenges in building momentum early in the innings.

Despite missing multiple games, Rohit has still managed to remain among the more productive batters in the squad this season. He has scored 137 runs in four matches, at a strike rate of 165.06.

Keshav Maharaj replaced Mitchell Santner

In terms of team composition, Mumbai have already been forced into at least one change, with Mitchell Santner ruled out due to injury. Keshav Maharaj has come in as a replacement, though it remains unclear whether Will Jacks will feature, even after proving his worth in Indian conditions during the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, head into the contest with a point to prove. They are looking to halt a run of three consecutive defeats and will take confidence from their recent outing, where they managed to secure a win despite early pressure.

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