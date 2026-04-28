Why is Shimron Hetmyer not playing for RR vs PBKS in IPL 2026 clash in Mullanpur?

Chandigarh:

Rajasthan Royals have dropped Shimron Hetmyer from the playing XI against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. Captain Riyan Parag indicated that it was a technical call, as the West Indies international struggled to live up to the expectations this season. In seven matches, he scored only 72 runs at a strike rate of 116.72, which is not acceptable in such a high-voltage competition. Hence, Rajasthan decided to change personnel, bringing in Dasun Shanaka for the clash against PBKS.

The Sri Lanka international has represented Gujarat Titans in the past, but struggled to find success. However, he has done reasonably well for the national team in the shortest format of the game and now could be an excellent addition for RR in the middle order. Particularly as he can also bowl if required.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan have also made an additional change as they have benched Ravi Bishnoi for Yash Raj Punja. The 25-year-old started well in the season but failed to keep up with the momentum. In Rajasthan’s previous clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bishnoi played as an Impact Player, bowling just one over and conceding 16 runs.

RR win toss, elect to bowl

Rajasthan have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Explaining the reason behind the move, Parag mentioned that it had rain yesterday and he believes that the moisture could help the bowlers in the first innings.

“We'll be bowling first. Looks like a pretty good wicket, but there was a little cloud cover and little shower as well, so a little bit of moisture in the start, so we're trying to extract that, get a few early wickets, and yeah, hopefully chase it down,” Parag said.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (w), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

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