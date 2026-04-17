Rohit Sharma injury update: MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene opens up on star player's recovery

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians missed their former captain Rohit Sharma in the game against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 16). He suffered a hamstring injury during the game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and he retired hurt while batting in the second innings. Will Rohit be able to play the next game for MI? MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene stopped short of revealing the same but provided an update on his recovery.

He stated that the management is taking a cautious approach and that they don't want to rush the veteran cricketer back as of now. "On Ro, he started running yesterday, [we'll take] day to day to see how he feels. He knows his body better than anybody else, so it's nothing serious, but at the same time, we don't want to push and it's early season still," Jayawardene said after the match on Thursday.

For the unversed, MI skipper Hardik Pandya had also said at the toss that Rohit will miss a couple of games due to the injury. This makes it clear that the 38-year-old will at least miss the next match of MI and then the fans can hope for him to come back for the marquee clash against the Chennai Super Kings on April 23.

"Rohit is out from the last game. He's gonna take a couple of games for him to see how exactly where he is," Hardik said.

Mahela Jayawardene opens up on MI's poor run

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene also opened up on the team's poor run in the ongoing IPL season. They have now lost four consecutive matches this season and are desperately looking for a turnaround now. "I know we are playing good cricket. We are not taken out completely, but at the same time the other teams are much better, clinical; obviously the confidence is high as well when they have that kind of start so we just need to control phases that we can control.

"So I think it's not just on one individual. As a franchise, as a team management, we need to do things better to get into some rhythm and then get a few wins under our belt that will give us that confidence," Jayawardene said.

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