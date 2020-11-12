'Bola tha inki ganit weak hai': Rohit Sharma hilariously reacts to his odd-even ad ahead of IPL 2020

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has hilariously reacted to the odd-even-year ad in terms of the franchise's IPL titles.

The advertisement showed Rohit Sharma being woken up by his uncle, who goes on to make funny references to how Mumbai Indians only win the IPL title in odd years (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019).

To this, Rohit replies that this is "IPL 13," and thirteen is also an odd number.

Sharing the ad after winning the title, Rohit wrote, "We indeed went even this season. Bola tha aapko mamu inki ganit weak hai @mipaltan @StarSportsIndia."

We indeed went even this season. Bola tha aapko mamu inki ganit weak hai 😁😁 @mipaltan @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/W81Cp0U29m — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 12, 2020

Rohit Sharma extended his record as the most successful captain in the history of the tournament. While it was his fifth IPL title as captain, Rohit has lifted the trophy on six occasions (he won the 2009 edition with Deccan Chargers).

MI also became the second franchise to successfully defend the IPL title (the first being Chennai Super Kings).

