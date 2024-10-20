Sunday, October 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rohit Sharma heaps praise on Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant despite comprehensive loss against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma heaps praise on Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant despite comprehensive loss against New Zealand

Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan added 177 runs for the fourth wicket in the second innings and brought Team India back into the contest. Their partnership had put the visitors on the back foot.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2024 13:40 IST
Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan.
Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan.

Rohit Sharma lavished praise on Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant for their "mature" batting and bailing India out of crisis in the second innings.

Rohit mentioned that "everyone is on the edge of their seats" while watching Pant and Sarfaraz bat but the duo showcased plenty of wisdom in terms of their shot selection.

"Everyone's on the edge of the seat when Pant and Sarfaraz bat," Rohit said with a grin on his face during the post-match presentation. "Pant's was a mature innings, he's done it for a while, he played his shots too. Sarfaraz was very clear and mature in just his third or fourth Test. (46 all out) I said it at the press conference after day 1, we knew it'd be a challenge, with overcast conditions and tricky pitch."

Rohit seemed pretty content with India's efforts with the bat in hand in the second innings after the first innings debacle and also admitted that India were behind the eight ball after New Zealand posted a massive total.

"It was a good effort in second innings with bat. We knew what lies ahead, get as many as possible. Couple of guys stood out, was great to watch. When you're 350 behind, can't think too much. Just have to try and bat the ball and see where the game goes. Was exciting to watch partnerships get us into the game. We could've easily been bowled under 350, it's something we're proud of," Rohit added.

Related Stories
Rookies or Veterans? Who should India rely on if Mohammed Shami fails to regain fitness for BGT?

Rookies or Veterans? Who should India rely on if Mohammed Shami fails to regain fitness for BGT?

New Zealand defy inclement weather to defeat India for first time at latter's home after 36 years

New Zealand defy inclement weather to defeat India for first time at latter's home after 36 years

WTC Points Table update after India's rare Test defeat at home against New Zealand in Bengaluru

WTC Points Table update after India's rare Test defeat at home against New Zealand in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, India are 1-0 behind in the three-match Test series. They are still atop the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Their points percentage (PCT) is 68.06% with eight wins and three losses after 12 games.

The next Test against New Zealand will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune from October 24 onwards.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement