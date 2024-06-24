Rohit Sharma goes berserk against Australia to record fastest fifty by captain in T20 World Cup history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma during the IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 game in St Lucia on June 24, 2024

Indian cricket team enjoyed a sensational start against Australia in the crucial Super 8 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Gros Islet on Monday, June 24. Captain Rohit Sharma played an explosive six-laden innings to script to major records as India posted 114 runs in the first ten overs.

Rohit smashed four sixes off Mitchell Starc in the third over to accelerate India's innings and completed his fifty in just 19 balls. He broke the former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful's record for the fastest fifty by a captain in T20 World Cup history.

The Indian skipper registered four fours and five sixes to bring his fastest fifty in tournament history. After hitting his fifth six of the game off Pat Cummins, Rohit became the first cricketer in the world to record 200 sixes in T20Is.

Fastest 50 by a captain in T20 World Cup

19 balls - Rohit Sharma vs Australia in 2024 20 balls - Mohammad Ashraful vs West Indies in 2007 21 balls - Mahela Jayawardene vs Kenya in 2007

Meanwhile, India lost their star batter Virat Kohli on a duck in the second over but Rohit and the next batter Rishabh Pant added 87 runs for the second wicket to put India on a track for a big total. Rohit's heroics also helped India register the fastest team hundred in tournament history in just 52 balls.

Rohit missed the record for the fastest-ever hundred in tournament history after being bowled out in the 12th over by Mitchell Starc. Rohit scored 92 runs off just 41 balls with the help of seven fours and eight sixes to register his highest score in the T20 World Cup game.

The 37-year-old also surpassed Virat Kohli and Babar Azam to become the leading run-getter in T20Is.

Most T20I runs