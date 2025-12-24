Rohit Sharma equals David Warner's world record as he stars in Vijay Hazare Trophy Rohit Sharma turned on his beast mode as he slammed a blistering hundred in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Sikkim. Rohit has equalled an all-time record of David Warner in List A cricket.

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma equalled an all-time record of former Australian batter David Warner on his Vijay Hazare Trophy return for Mumbai on Wednesday, December 24.

Rohit, playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time since 2018, slammed a blistering 155 from 94 balls during Mumbai's clash against Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

He was at his best and slammed 18 fours and nine sixes as Mumbai chased down 237 against Sikkim with eight wickets in hand and 117 balls to spare.

After his knock, Rohit has equalled a major record of Warner in the 50-over format. This was Rohit's ninth List A 150-plus knock, which is now the joint-most by a batter in the 50-over format, equal to what Warner had.

Rohit had turned his beast mode on right from the start of his knock. He hit his fifty off just 27 balls and kept the momentum going. Rohit then took 35 more balls to complete his second fifty runs to get to the ton. He had slammed eight fours and as many sixes in his 62 balls to get to his century.

This was the 37th List A hundred for Rohit as he continues to put in impressive performances in the 50-over format. Rohit is playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after his last appearance in October 2018. Rohit has the sixth most tons in List A cricket with only Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick and Kumar Sangakkara above him.

Batting first, Sikkim had made 236/7 with wicketkeeper Ashish Thapa scoring an 87-ball 79. Meanwhile, Mumbai bowlers struck in unison, with Shardul Thakur being the pick of the bowlers with two wickets in six overs for 19 runs.

Mumbai's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur(c), Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza

Sikkim's Playing XI: Lee Yong Lepcha(c), Ashish Thapa(w), Amit Rajera, Robin Limboo, Gurinder Singh, Kranthi Kumar, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, K Sai Satwik, Md Saptulla, Abhishek Kr Shah