Rohit Sharma dropping himself vs Australia wasn’t PR activity, says Amit Mishra Former India cricketer Amit Mishra believes that Rohit Sharma dropping himself against Australia in the fifth Test in Sydney wasn't a PR activity. He eventually lauded the 37-year-old for being extremely courageous.

Earlier in the year, India captain Rohit Sharma dropped himself from the playing XI in the fifth Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. The 37-year-old was struggling with form and for the same reason, he felt to take a break, to make room for KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings. It was then expected that the cricketer might have played his last Test match but interestingly, on Day 2 of the match, Rohit clarified that he did not have any plans to announce his retirement from the format.

Former cricketer Amit Mishra also feels that Rohit dropping himself wasn’t a PR activity as many claimed on social media. He believes that it is not in his nature and also lauded the cricketer for being courageous enough to drop himself and help others retain their spot in the playing XI.

“It wasn't a PR activity; this is what I personally feel. His nature is not like that. I know him personally. He is not that kind of a player who will do such a thing for his PR,” Mishra said on Lallantop.

“You tell me, who is better than him at the moment? In Test cricket, can anyone handle pressure like him? Although he is struggling but, you name one player who can handle that pressure. Definitely, you back the young players and that's what he has done. Name one captain who decided to drop himself in Australia?” he asked.

After returning to India, Rohit featured for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir. Even though the Nagpur-born didn’t have a great outing with the bat, it was more of a statement from Rohit that he wants to travel to England for the upcoming five-match Test series, which will be played later in the year.