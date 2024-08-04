Rohit Sharma closing in on MS Dhoni, inches away from breaking ex-captain's huge ODI record

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X Indian captain Rohit Sharma is chasing a huge record on Sunday ahead of the second ODI against Sri Lanka

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is on the heels of getting past the legendary skipper MS Dhoni on the elite list of leading run-getters in ODI in the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka. Rohit, who scored a quickfire 58 in the series opener, needs just seven runs to leave Dhoni behind to become the 5th highest run-getter for India in the format and 11th-highest overall.

Rohit after that 58 in the first ODI has 10,767 runs in the format and seven more runs will take him over Dhoni (10,773) in 40 less innings. Rohit, whose career took an upswing turn since he started opening the innings under Dhoni's captaincy, has become one of the greatest openers to play the game, especially in ODIs.

Most runs by Indian players in ODIs

18,426 - Sachin Tendulkar (452 innings)

13,872 - Virat Kohli (281 innings)

11,363 - Sourav Ganguly (300 innings)

10,889 - Rahul Dravid (318 innings)

10,773 - MS Dhoni (297 innings)

10,767 - Rohit Sharma (255 innings)

Rohit since 2023, has adopted the new aggressive approach taking the attack to the opposition from the outset. That worked for him during the ODI World Cup (mostly), in the recently concluded T20 World Cup which India won and now in the series opener against Sri Lanka as well.

However, Rohit would hope for a significant contribution from the middle-order as, despite the start, India failed to win the first ODI. Sri Lanka bowlers made a sensational comeback with the ball to trigger a couple of collapses for India in the middle overs and ensured that the new batters didn't get off to a quick start on a tricky surface in Colombo.

India will be chasing yet again in the second ODI after Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and chose to bat again in the second ODI on Sunday, August 4.