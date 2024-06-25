Rohit Sharma breaks Yuvraj Singh's 17-year-old six-hitting record by an Indian batter in T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian captain Rohit Sharma was on a rampage in the T20 World Cup encounter against Australia in St Lucia as he smashed a 41-ball 92

Team India pummeled Australia in a run-fest in Saint Lucia, which is not a phrase used too many times in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on a batting paradise at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Monday, June 24. The foundation of the 205-run score was laid by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who smashed a brutal 41-ball 92, probably one of the best knocks in his T20I career, hit eight sixes during his belligerent effort against Australia.

Rohit not only became the first player in history to smash 200 T20I sixes, but also reached 13 maximums in the ongoing T20 World Cup, which is the most for any Indian player in one edition ever in the men's event. Rohit surpassed Yuvraj Singh's tally of 12 sixes which the left-handed achieved in the inaugural edition in 2007. Six out of Yuvraj's 12 sixes came in one over when the left-hander took England pacer Stuart Broad for a ride. Eight sixes was also the most by an Indian batter in a T20 World Cup innings as Rohit broke Yuvraj's record of seven sixes.

Most number of sixes by an Indian batter in one T20 World Cup edition

Rohit Sharma - 13 sixes (6 innings) in 2024

Yuvraj Singh - 12 sixes (5 innings) in 2007

Virat Kohli - 10 sixes (6 innings) in 2014

Yuvraj Singh - 9 sixes (5 innings) in 2009

Suryakumar Yadav - 9 sixes (6 innings) in 2022

Rohit also surpassed Babar Azam to become the leading run-getter in men's T20Is as he has 4,165 runs to his name. Rohit's blitzkrieg helped India post their first-ever 200-plus team total in this edition of the T20 World Cup, where run-scoring has been challenging. Australia fought hard with Travis Head leading his side's response with the bat scoring 43-ball 76, but eventually fell short by 24 runs to be on the verge of elimination in the Super 8.

India, England and South Africa have qualified for the semi-finals while three teams are vying for the one remaining spot - Australia, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.