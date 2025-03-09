Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd Indian to win Player of the Match award in Champions Trophy final Star India skipper Rohit Sharma became achieved a special feat with a Player of the Match award winning performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.

The Indian team scripted history, defeating New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, and winning the title for the third time in their history. The Men in Blue were exceptional throughout the tournament, going unbeaten and defeating the Black Caps in Dubai in the summit clash, clinching the trophy.

Aiming to chase down a target of 252 runs, the Men in Blue got off to a brilliant start, and it was the knock of skipper Rohit Sharma that propelled India towards a brilliant start. The star batter attacked the New Zealand bowlers right from the get-go and scored 76 runs in 83 deliveries. His extraordinary batting in the top order helped set the platform for team India as they defeated New Zealand in the final by four wickets and clinched the title.

It was Rohit Sharma's excellent performance that saw him win the Player of the Match award in the final as well. In doing so, Rohit became only the 2nd Indian player to win the Player of the Match award in the Champions Trophy final. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the first Indian to win the award in the final, when India defeated England in the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

Speaking of the game between India and New Zealand, after the Black Caps posted a total of 251 runs in the first innings, the Indian team came out to chase and opened their innings with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scoring 76 and 31 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel went on to build a crucial partnership, scoring 48 and 29 runs, respectively. Furthermore, KL Rahul went unbeaten on a score of 34* runs in 33 deliveries. India went on to defeat New Zealand by four wickets and clinched their third Champions Trophy title. The Men in Blue were unbeaten throughout the competition and looked to be in exceptional form right from the get-go.