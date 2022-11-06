T20 World Cup: Rohit, Babar, Kane or Jos, Know who has the upper hand among the captains

After Super 12, top two teams of both the groups are ready for the next challenge. While India is set to face England in the semifinals, Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand.
Captains of all the team will be geared up and will want to make it to the final clash of November 13.
Before we witness the thrilling semis, let's dig deeper and find out how the captains of all the four teams have performed so far.
Here are all the details:
Indian captain Rohit Sharma's statistics in T20 World Cup -
- Matches: 5
- Runs: 89
- Highest Score: 53
- Average: 17.80
- Stike-Rate: 109.87
- 50s: 1
- 100s: 0
- 4s/6s: 7/4
Rohit Sharma's performance in the previous five matches
- IND vs ZIM - 15 runs
- IND vs BAN - 2 runs
- IND vs SA - 15 runs
- IND vs NED - 53 runs
- IND vs PAK - 4 runs
Pakistan captain Babar Azam's statistics in T20 World Cup -
- Matches: 5
- Runs: 39
- Highest Score: 25
- Average: 7.80
- Stike-Rate: 61.90
- 50s: 0
- 100s: 0
- 4s/6s: 4/0
Babar Azam's performance in the previous five matches:
- PAK vs BAN - 25 runs
- PAK vs SA - 6 runs
- PAK vs NED - 4 runs
- PAK vs ZIM - 4 runs
- PAK vs IND - 0 runs
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's statistics in T20 World Cup -
- Matches: 4
- Runs: 132
- Highest Score: 61
- Average: 33.00
- Stike-Rate: 118.91
- 50s: 1
- 100s: 0
- 4s/6s: 10/4
Kane Williamson's performance in the previous four matches:
- NZ vs IRE - 61 runs
- NZ vs ENG - 40 runs
- NZ vs SL - 8 runs
- NZ vs AUS - 23 runs
England captain Jos Buttler's statistics in T20 World Cup -
- Matches: 4
- Runs: 119
- Highest Score: 73
- Average: 29.75
- Stike-Rate: 132.22
- 50s: 1
- 100s: 0
- 4s/6s: 12/3
Jos Buttler's performance in previous four matches
- ENG vs SL - 28 runs
- ENG vs NZ - 73 runs
- ENG vs IRE - 0 runs
- ENG vs AFG - 18 runs