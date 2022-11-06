T20 World Cup: Rohit, Babar, Kane or Jos, Know who has the upper hand among the captains

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit, Babar

After Super 12, top two teams of both the groups are ready for the next challenge. While India is set to face England in the semifinals, Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand.

Captains of all the team will be geared up and will want to make it to the final clash of November 13.

Before we witness the thrilling semis, let's dig deeper and find out how the captains of all the four teams have performed so far.

Here are all the details:

Image Source : PTIRohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's statistics in T20 World Cup -

Matches: 5

Runs: 89

Highest Score: 53

Average: 17.80

Stike-Rate: 109.87

50s: 1

100s: 0

4s/6s: 7/4

Rohit Sharma's performance in the previous five matches

IND vs ZIM - 15 runs

IND vs BAN - 2 runs

IND vs SA - 15 runs

IND vs NED - 53 runs

IND vs PAK - 4 runs

Image Source : APBabar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's statistics in T20 World Cup -

Matches: 5

Runs: 39

Highest Score: 25

Average: 7.80

Stike-Rate: 61.90

50s: 0

100s: 0

4s/6s: 4/0

Babar Azam's performance in the previous five matches:

PAK vs BAN - 25 runs

PAK vs SA - 6 runs

PAK vs NED - 4 runs

PAK vs ZIM - 4 runs

PAK vs IND - 0 runs

Image Source : APKane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's statistics in T20 World Cup -

Matches: 4

Runs: 132

Highest Score: 61

Average: 33.00

Stike-Rate: 118.91

50s: 1

100s: 0

4s/6s: 10/4

Kane Williamson's performance in the previous four matches:

NZ vs IRE - 61 runs

NZ vs ENG - 40 runs

NZ vs SL - 8 runs

NZ vs AUS - 23 runs

Image Source : APJos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler's statistics in T20 World Cup -

Matches: 4

Runs: 119

Highest Score: 73

Average: 29.75

Stike-Rate: 132.22

50s: 1

100s: 0

4s/6s: 12/3

Jos Buttler's performance in previous four matches

ENG vs SL - 28 runs

ENG vs NZ - 73 runs

ENG vs IRE - 0 runs

ENG vs AFG - 18 runs

