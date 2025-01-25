Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane's Mumbai suffer upset in Ranji trophy as J&K outclass reigning champions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma-starrer Mumbai have suffered a major upset in the sixth round of the Ranji trophy as Jammu and Kashmir outclassed the reigning champions at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai on Saturday, January 25.

The Paras Dogra-led J&K side gunned down the 205-run target on the third day of the Group A clash as Shardul Thakur's efforts went in vain. Thakur had been the saviour for Mumbai in both innings with the bat and had also picked two wickets in the first innings.

Shams Mulani was the star with the ball in the second essay, scalping four wickets, but his effort was in vain, too, as J&K registered a famous win. Abid Mushtaq hit a six to finish the game when his team needed four runs to win.

It was disappointing for the star-studded Mumbai side, boasting internationals like Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul.