Rohit returns as captain for ODIs and T20Is against England, Arshdeep earns maiden India call-up

Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma will be back as India captain for the limited-overs series against England. (File Photo)

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the limited-overs series as India announced squads for the three-match T20I and ODI series against England, set to be played after the rescheduled fifth Test. Arshdeep Singh has earned his maiden India call-up.

Keeping in mind the short time gap between the last day of the fifth Test and the start of the T20I series, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked two different squads for the three 20-over matches.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for the three-match T20I and ODI series against England to be played after the fifth Test," the BCCI said in a statement on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the Edgbaston Test after testing Covid-19 positive, will return to lead the sides in both T20I and ODI series against England, beginning on July 7 in Southampton.

India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh