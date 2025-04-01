Rob Walter resigns as South Africa's white-ball head coach due to personal reasons Rob Walter led South Africa to the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, the first final for a South African men's team. He also helped the Proteas qualify for the semifinals of the ODI World Cup 2023 and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Rob Walter, South Africa's white-ball head coach, has resigned from his duties citing personal reasons, Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday, April 1. Walter, who took over the role in March 2023, has led the Proteas to knockouts in a few tournaments in his tenure.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) wishes to announce the resignation of the Proteas Men’s white-ball head coach, Rob Walter, effective 30 April 2025," CSA said in a statement. "Walter has attributed his resignation to personal reasons, which CSA has accepted. Walter, who has held the position since March 2023, has played an instrumental role in South Africa’s recent successes on the global stage."

Under Walter, South Africa qualified for their first-ever Men's World Cup final as the Proteas reached the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 and ended as runners-up to India. He also led South Africa to the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal, where they lost to the eventual champions, Australia. His last assignment was the Champions Trophy 2025, where he yet again helped the Proteas make a semifinal entry before losing to New Zealand in the last four.

Overall, Walter has led South Africa in 36 ODIs and 31 T20I matches since taking over the white-ball coaching role in March 2023. In his tenure, the Proteas side won series against the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland and Pakistan.

South Africa don't have a white-ball game lined up in the near future. They face Australia in the World Test Championship 2025 final in June at Lord's before a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. They then resume their white-ball duties with a T20I tri-series featuring Zimbabwe and New Zealand before a trip to Australia for a three-match T20I and a three-match ODI series.