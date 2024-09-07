Saturday, September 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rishabh Pant smashes quick fifty on his red-ball cricket return to give India B fighting lead in Duleep Trophy

Rishabh Pant smashes quick fifty on his red-ball cricket return to give India B fighting lead in Duleep Trophy

After taking a big 90-run lead in the first innings, India B struggled for runs in the early stages of the second innings against India A but Rishabh Pant and Srafaraz Khan played small but crucial innings to put India B in a comfortable position with a 240-run at the end of Day 3's play.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2024 17:29 IST
Rishabh Pant
Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant during the Duleep Trophy match in Bengaluru on September 7, 2024

Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant fifty after failing to make an impact in the first innings of the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 on Saturday. Rishabh and Sarafaraz Khan scored crucial innings after early setbacks for India B in their first match against India A at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India A's first innings collapsed on just 231 runs on Day 3 after Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar took three wickets each for India B. Bowlers managed to dominate Day 3 with India B also struggling for the runs early in their second innings.

Akash Deep and Avesh Khan delivered early wickets to push India B on a back foot with three wickets for 22 inside eight overs. But Rishabh Pant and Sarafaraz Khan added 72 runs for the fourth wicket to put India B in a comfortable position for a big total.

Sarfaraz missed out on his fifty after scoring 46 runs off just 36 balls but Rishabh smashed a 34-ball fifty to make a successful return to red-ball cricket. Rishabh scored 61 runs off 47 balls before losing his wicket to Tanush Koitan. India B managed to take a fighting lead of 240 runs at the end of the day's play in Bengaluru.

India A vs India B Scorecard

Related Stories
'Babar shouldn't have been made captain': Kaneria thinks everyone can't be skipper | Exclusive

'Babar shouldn't have been made captain': Kaneria thinks everyone can't be skipper | Exclusive

Ruturaj Gaikwad's India C edge past Shreyas Iyer-led India D in Duleep Trophy thriller in Anantapur

Ruturaj Gaikwad's India C edge past Shreyas Iyer-led India D in Duleep Trophy thriller in Anantapur

Dhruv Jurel's full-stretch diving effort leaves Musheer Khan shocked in Duleep Trophy | Watch

Dhruv Jurel's full-stretch diving effort leaves Musheer Khan shocked in Duleep Trophy | Watch

Rishabh last played red-ball cricket in December 2022, before his unfortunate car accident that kept him sidelined for over a year. Rishabh returned to action in the IPL 2024 and was also part of India's T20 World Cup 2024-winning squad.

The 26-year-old left-handed batter is also expected to return to Test cricket when India host Bangladesh in two matches starting on September 19. He scored just seven runs in the first innings but displayed aggression with skills on Day 3 to prove his fitness and hunger for red-ball cricket. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement