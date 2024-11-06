Rishabh Pant registers massive gains in latest ICC Test rankings despite India's whitewash vs New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rishabh Pant sitting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill on the sidelines of a practice session.

Rishabh Pant has registered massive gains in the latest ICC Test batting rankings and entered the top 10 category. Pant, 27, has jumped five places to sixth and is the only Indian batter in the top 10 rankings other than Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Pant is slowly getting closer to his career-best rating (801) as he has accumulated 750 after the end of the New Zealand series. The wicketkeeper-batter finished the three-match series against New Zealand as the leading run-getter with 261 runs at an average of 43.60, including three fifties.

On the other hand, Jaiswal had an average series with the bat given how he has performed throughout the course of the ongoing calendar year. Jaiswal could only get the opportunity to raise the bat towards the gallery once during the series. He aggregated 190 runs across three innings at an average of just 31.66.

For New Zealand, senior pro, Daryl Mitchell has benefitted massively and jumped eight places to the number seven spot. Mitchell scored a well-made 82 during the first innings of the Mumbai Test and laid the foundation for New Zealand's victory.

Australia's Usman Khawaja (8th), Pakistan's Saud Shakeel (9th) and Australia's top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne (10th) have lost two places each in the latest rankings.

England's Harry Brook has climbed one place to the number three spot whereas Kane Williamson and Joe Root are holding on to the second and the first place respectively.

Brook has 778 rating points whereas Williamson, who missed out on a historic whitewash in India with an injury has a total of 804 rating points.

The former England captain doesn't seem to be losing the top spot to anyone anytime soon as he has racked up 903 rating points and has a 99-point lead over Williamson.

With numerous series left to be contested this year in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC), there will be a lot more changes to the rankings in the coming days.