Rishabh Pant's monstrous 107m six leaves New Zealand players in shock at M Chinnaswamy Stadium | WATCH

Sarfaraz Khan scored a brilliant 150 and Rishabh Pant smashed 99 runs off just 105 balls to help India beat the first innings trail and take a lead in the second innings of the first Test match against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2024 16:07 IST
Rishabh Pant SIX
Image Source : BCCI Rishabh Pant during the IND vs NZ Test match in Bengaluru on October 19, 2024

Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan pulled off India's remarkable comeback on Day 4 of the opening Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday. Sarfaraz registered his maiden Test century but Pant was unfortunate to be dismissed on 99 as India took a 82-run lead at tea break.

But before his dismissal, the star wicketkeeper batter stunned everyone with a monstrous hit off Tim Southee when he was batting on 90 off 99 balls. Pant smashed the Kiwi pacer for a 107-metre six which landed on the roofs of deep mid-wicket stands at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rishabh's mammoth six left don't just fans but also New Zealand players in shock as a few of them were spotted with surprised looks on their faces. Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell were stunned to witness the range of that shot with the former looking speechless mouth opened in shock.

Watch Rishabh Pant's SIX here

However, Rishabh was unfortunate to miss out on his seventh Test hundred as India witnessed a collapse just before the tea break. William O'Rourke clean-bowled Pant on 99 to stun the Indian fans and then took New Zealand ahead in the game with KL Rahul's big wicket just before the tea break. 

