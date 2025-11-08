Rishabh Pant being monitored after getting injured during India A game, returns to bat later on Rishabh Pant retired hurt on 17 during India A's second batting innings in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru. Pant returned to batting later on but looked in severe pain after being hit multiple times by Tshepo Moreki.

Bengaluru:

Rishabh Pant returned to bat in the second innings of the ongoing second unofficial Test against South Africa A on Saturday, November 8 after copping multiple blows. Pant had retired hurt on 17, following a hit on the helmet, a bruise on the elbow and being hit in the abdomen, before the physio tended to him. Pant looked in severe pain with the physio spraying and icing on his left hand. As per a PTI report, there wasn't a major concern and Pant was being monitored by the physios.

“The team physios are observing him, and they will take a call whether he can bat or not, if the match situation comes to that,” a team official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Pant returned to bat at the fall of the wicket of Harsh Dubey, albeit with a heavy strapping on his left hand. However, with the lead already beyond 300 and a set Dhruv Jurel playing on a second century of the game, the southpaw decided to take the attack to the opposition, trying to accumulate a few quick runs.

Pant was named the captain for the series, which was his first competitive assignment since the foot injury he sustained in England in July. Pant had missed the series decider at the Oval and wasn't considered for the Asia Cup as well as the West Indies Tests. The upcoming South Africa series will mark his return to the Indian team after being named in the squad as the first-choice wicketkeeper and the Indian team management and fans will hope that the stumper is fit and fine.

It has been a great last few weeks for Jurel, who got his first full series as the designated wicketkeeper for the side last month against the West Indies and the right-hander delivered for the side with his maiden Test hundred. In the ongoing game, Jurel has further pushed his case to be considered as a pure batter, scoring two centuries in the same match.