  4. IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Match paused due to lightning at Gabba

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and Australia. The two sides lock horns at the Gabba in Brisbane for the final T20I on November 8.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Brisbane:

Australia vs India 5th T20I, Live Score and Updates: India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides take on at The Gabba in Brisbane on November 8. Currently, the Men in Blue hold the advantage in the series, having won the third and fourth T20Is of the series. The side will hope for another victory in the fifth clash, as the visitors aim to clinch the series. Follow all the live updates of the 5th IND vs AUS T20I-

  • 2:27 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rain is here!

    It is now raining in Brisbane according to reports. Further delay in the restart of the game is expected.

  • 2:08 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Covers are in!

    The players have walked off the field, the groundsmen have brought in the covers here. There is lightning in the background, and rain could soon follow as well. 

  • 2:06 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    50 up for India!

    India have reached the 50-run mark in just under 5 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are looking set on the crease, India in for a good start

  • 1:59 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    3 overs done!

    India have gotten off to a good start here. After three overs, the score reads 35-0.

  • 1:48 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Dropped!

    Glenn Maxwell has dropped the catch of Abhishek Sharma! A big moment in the early stages of the game!

  • 1:44 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Openers out in the middle!

    Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are out in the middle! The two openers will hope to put in a good show in the early stages of the clash. Ben Dwarshuis will bowl the first over of the game. 

  • 1:42 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India aim to clinch series!

    Team India have won the third and fourth T20I of the series, holding the advantage in the series. If they go on to win the clash in Brisbane, the Men in Blue will have clinched the series. Hoping to win the series, India will be looking to put in their best performance. 

  • 1:21 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

    Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

  • 1:17 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Australia opt to bowl!

    Australia have won the toss in Brisbane, and have opted to bowl first here! India will look to post a big total on the board in the first innings! An exciting game ahead of us tonight.

  • 1:14 PM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Welcome!

    Welcome to live coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and Australia! The two teams take on each other at The Gabba in Brisbane on November 8. The Men in Blue will be aiming to clinch the series, hoping to win their third clash of the series. Stay tuned for live coverage of the match!

\